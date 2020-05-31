Tous ces artistes qui ont assumé publiquement être atteints du coronavirus !

Vianney

Alors qu'il fait actuellement son grand retour sur le devant de la scène, Vianney s'est prêté au jeu des interviews pour promouvoir son dernier single et l'album qui devrait arriver dans les prochains mois. Interrogé par Le Parisien, le chanteur en a profité pour confier qu'il avait, lui-aussi, contracté le coronavirus. "J'ai chopé le truc. J'ai eu une fièvre et une toux de dingue, avec des complications, ça a duré quinze jours, mais je n'ai pas eu besoin d'être hospitalisé" précise t-il en ajoutant tout de même que sa version du virus était assez "soft".

Patrick Bruel

Très présent sur les réseaux sociaux durant le confinement, Patrick Bruel n'a pas échappé au virus ! C'est lors d'une interview pour France Info qu'il s'est confié sur ce moment difficile : "J'ai senti des symptômes du coronavirus un peu forts, dès le départ. Les choses ont un peu évolué, à un moment donné. J'ai fait tout pour me soigner, pour me protéger, pour avancer sans paniquer. Avec l’aide des médecins, au téléphone, j’ai pu régler la chose. Mais ce n’est vraiment pas une mince affaire. J'en suis au vingtième jour, mais j’ai vraiment passé un sale moment." Des propos très honnêtes de la part du chanteur français qui a ainsi tenu à alerter ses fans des risques encourus lorsque on ne fait pas attention aux gestes barrières.

Le chanteur qui vient de révéler I'm Ready aux côtés de Demi Lovato n'a pas toujours été au mieux de sa forme ces derniers temps ! En effet, comme il le précisait il y a quelques semaines, Sam Smith est persuadé d'avoir contracté le coronavirus. "Je n'ai pas été testé, mais je sais que je l'ai eu. J'en suis certain à 100% que je l'ai eu. Tout ce que j'ai lu sur le sujet allait dans ce sens. Alors, ouais, définitivement je pense que je l'ai eu" avait-il alors affirmé avant de préciser "tout était vraiment en confinement, c'est là que, par chance, j'ai commencé à m'en débarrasser". Un soulagement pour les proches et les fans du chanteur à succès.