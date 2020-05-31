Musique

Tous ces artistes qui ont assumé publiquement être atteints du coronavirus !
Ils s'expriment pour tenir leurs fans informés mais aussi pour les inciter à réduire le risque de transmission et à rester chez eux. 

Alors qu'il fait actuellement son grand retour sur le devant de la scène, Vianney s'est prêté au jeu des interviews pour promouvoir son dernier single et l'album qui devrait arriver dans les prochains mois. Interrogé par Le Parisien, le chanteur en a profité pour confier qu'il avait, lui-aussi, contracté le coronavirus. "J'ai chopé le truc. J'ai eu une fièvre et une toux de dingue, avec des complications, ça a duré quinze jours, mais je n'ai pas eu besoin d'être hospitalisé" précise t-il en ajoutant tout de même que sa version du virus était assez "soft".

Très présent sur les réseaux sociaux durant le confinement, Patrick Bruel n'a pas échappé au virus ! C'est lors d'une interview pour France Info qu'il s'est confié sur ce moment difficile : "J'ai senti des symptômes du coronavirus un peu forts, dès le départ. Les choses ont un peu évolué, à un moment donné. J'ai fait tout pour me soigner, pour me protéger, pour avancer sans paniquer. Avec l’aide des médecins, au téléphone, j’ai pu régler la chose. Mais ce n’est vraiment pas une mince affaire. J'en suis au vingtième jour, mais j’ai vraiment passé un sale moment." Des propos très honnêtes de la part du chanteur français qui a ainsi tenu à alerter ses fans des risques encourus lorsque on ne fait pas attention aux gestes barrières.

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Madonna
Sam Smith

Le chanteur qui vient de révéler I'm Ready aux côtés de Demi Lovato n'a pas toujours été au mieux de sa forme ces derniers temps ! En effet, comme il le précisait il y a quelques semaines, Sam Smith est persuadé d'avoir contracté le coronavirus. "Je n'ai pas été testé, mais je sais que je l'ai eu. J'en suis certain à 100% que je l'ai eu. Tout ce que j'ai lu sur le sujet allait dans ce sens. Alors, ouais, définitivement je pense que je l'ai eu" avait-il alors affirmé avant de préciser "tout était vraiment en confinement, c'est là que, par chance, j'ai commencé à m'en débarrasser". Un soulagement pour les proches et les fans du chanteur à succès.

Crédit : getty, W9

