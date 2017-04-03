Hier soir, AMC diffusait l'ultime épisode de la saison 7 de The Walking Dead et comme toujours, Twitter n'a pas manqué de commenter l'évènement. La preuve avec le best-of !
L'ultime combat contre Negan est attendu depuis le tout début de la saison et enfin, le moment fatidique est arrivé. Rick a récupéré des armes à Oceanside, il a fait son maximum pour rallier toutes les communautés à sa cause et après tout ce temps, il était fin prêt. Sur Twitter, les internautes n'ont pas manqué ce moment historique pour la série et bien évidemment, ils ont été nombreux à commenter chaque seconde de ce Season Finale. Comme toujours, si vous n'avez pas vu l'épisode, abstenez-vous ! Les spoilers ne sont jamais bien loin.
Me knowing that I have to wait until October once again#TWDFinale #TheWalkingDeadLink to watch The Finale Episode : https://t.co/EffnGmRy9o pic.twitter.com/TSEfizNDJM— The Chainsmokers ♕ (@Beyonce2016F) 3 avril 2017
Daryl survived another season. That's all I care about #thewalkingdead— Tashi Haley (@TashiHaley) 3 avril 2017
Season finale of @WalkingDead_AMC was great! Now bring on @FearTWD ! #TheWalkingDead— Dylan Kukura #BBCAN5 (@DylanKukura) 3 avril 2017
So.....was that tiger assault on #TheWalkingDead awesome or what!— Shotgunzzz Report (@TSR_Podcast) 3 avril 2017
Huge congratulations to the entire cast and crew for an amazing season and a truly epic finale! ????????????????#TheWalkingDead— TheWalkingDead World (@TWalkingDWorld) 3 avril 2017
When bowlcut turned on Rick... #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GqpfluYztH— Allie (@allie_cupquake) 3 avril 2017
Love How Shiva Saved The Day❤ #thewalkingdead #twdfinale pic.twitter.com/tF1FstWLIt— Danielle R. Mani (@DanielleRMani) 3 avril 2017
I am not ok after that season finale!! My heart is still racing! @TheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDead— Kelli (@BanksKelli) 3 avril 2017
negan when shiva came in #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OItggQjtzV— emily (@winterxsoIdier) 3 avril 2017
Alexandria will not fall. #twd #thewalkingdead— Blurryface (@McDamnhott) 3 avril 2017
Is that Abraham???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/knmSPWwM4x— Bree (@briiyannaa) 3 avril 2017
.@Cudlitz Surprises @SonequaMG on the #TalkingDead with some flowers. That's Sweet. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VhrjdBvOzS— Clayton Baker (@IGIF_) 3 avril 2017
Rendez-vous en octobre pour la prochaine saison !