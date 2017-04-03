The Walking Dead saison 7

The Walking Dead saison 7 : Episode 16, le Season Finale vu de Twitter

Le Season Finale vu de Twitter
Hier soir, AMC diffusait l'ultime épisode de la saison 7 de The Walking Dead et comme toujours, Twitter n'a pas manqué de commenter l'évènement. La preuve avec le best-of !

L'ultime combat contre Negan est attendu depuis le tout début de la saison et enfin, le moment fatidique est arrivé. Rick a récupéré des armes à Oceanside, il a fait son maximum pour rallier toutes les communautés à sa cause et après tout ce temps, il était fin prêt. Sur Twitter, les internautes n'ont pas manqué ce moment historique pour la série et bien évidemment, ils ont été nombreux à commenter chaque seconde de ce Season Finale. Comme toujours, si vous n'avez pas vu l'épisode, abstenez-vous ! Les spoilers ne sont jamais bien loin.

ATTENTION, SPOILERS !

Attendre octobre...
Daryl a survécu une saison de plus. Je me fous du reste.
Maintenant, place à Fear The Walking Dead !
"Donc c'était une attaque de tigre"
"Félicitation à toute l'équipe pour cette saison géniale et ce final épique !"
"Je ne vais pas bien après cette saison"
Alexendria ne tombera pas
Flashback time
Et pour bien finir :

Rendez-vous en octobre pour la prochaine saison !

