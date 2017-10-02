Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles... Les artistes sont en deuil après la fusillade à Las Vegas

Après la fusillade qui s'est déroulée à Las Vegas aujourd'hui, tous les artistes ont une pensée émue pour les victimes et leur famille.
Dans la nuit de ce dimanche 1 er octobre (ce matin en France), le chanteur Jason Aldean devait clore en beauté le 91 Harvest Festival à Las Vegas quand un homme a commencé à tirer sur la foule depuis une fenêtre du 32 ème étage de l'hôtel Mandalay Bay. Avec déjà plus de 50 victimes et au moins 400 blessés, ce drame devient la fusillade la plus meurtrière de l'histoire des Etats-Unis d'après les autorités américaines. Au fur et à mesure que le monde a appris l'effroyable nouvelle, des dizaines d'artistes à travers le monde ont tenu à exprimer leur condoléances pour les victimes et leur famille. Parmi ceux-là, on retrouve Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Shawn Mendes et plus encore...
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 2 octobre 2017
This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol ????????— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 2 octobre 2017
Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 2 octobre 2017
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas— Celine Dion (@celinedion) 2 octobre 2017
Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers ???? #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 2 octobre 2017
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ????????— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) 2 octobre 2017
I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) 2 octobre 2017
fuck. feel sick for the victims of las vegas and their families. i'm so sorry— Lorde (@lorde) 2 octobre 2017
My heart hurts this morning for Vegas ???????? gx #PRAYERSFORVEGAS— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) 2 octobre 2017
My thoughts goes out to all the victims and people affected in Las Vegas. I can't believe it. I just can't believe...— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) 2 octobre 2017
Waking up to this horrible news in Las Vegas is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who were tragically involved— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 2 octobre 2017
Sending love and prayers to everyone in Las Vegas. #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ZnjqnODkvn— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) 2 octobre 2017
My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 2 octobre 2017
Praying for Las Vegas— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 2 octobre 2017
The Rolling Stones send their deepest condolences to all those affected by the terrible shooting at Route 91 in Vegas.— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) 2 octobre 2017
My heart is broken for Las Vegas. Music is a place to find refuge not fear. Praying for the victims and their families.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 2 octobre 2017
Watching the news in tears. Something needs to change!!!!!!! This hate has to stop!!!!! Heartbreaking— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 2 octobre 2017
Our hearts ache for you Las Vegas, and our thoughts & prayers are with the victims and their families ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uEqMS9wVf1— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) 2 octobre 2017
Terrifying...im sorry about Las Vegas. X— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 2 octobre 2017
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 2 octobre 2017