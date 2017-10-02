Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles... Les artistes sont en deuil après la fusillade à Las Vegas
Après la fusillade qui s'est déroulée à Las Vegas aujourd'hui, tous les artistes ont une pensée émue pour les victimes et leur famille.

Dans la nuit de ce dimanche 1 er octobre (ce matin en France), le chanteur Jason Aldean devait clore en beauté le 91 Harvest Festival à Las Vegas quand un homme a commencé à tirer sur la foule depuis une fenêtre du 32 ème étage de l'hôtel Mandalay Bay. Avec déjà plus de 50 victimes et au moins 400 blessés, ce drame devient la fusillade la plus meurtrière de l'histoire des Etats-Unis d'après les autorités américaines. Au fur et à mesure que le monde a appris l'effroyable nouvelle, des dizaines d'artistes à travers le monde ont tenu à exprimer leur condoléances pour les victimes et leur famille. Parmi ceux-là, on retrouve Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Shawn Mendes et plus encore...

Taylor Swift

