Sam Smith annonce un nouvel album pour octobre

Vendredi 18 septembre, Sam Smith faisait son grand retour avec un nouveau single, Diamonds. Et la bonne nouvelle, c'est que ce nouveau morceau est aussi annonciateur d'un album ! Tenez-vous bien, Love Goes sera disponible dès le 30 octobre prochain.

Depuis quelques mois, Sam Smith tease cet opus si attendu : on a déjà pu découvrir How Do You Sleep ou encore l'excellent I'm Ready ft. Demi Lovato. L'opus - qui comportera 17 titres- est maintenant porté par Diamonds. Si vous n'avez pas vu le clip qui l'accompagne, sachez que l'on y retrouve un Sam Smith décomplexé, en pleine chorégraphie contemporaine.

Love Goes marquera ainsi la volonté de Sam Smith de s'illustrer dans une pop plus dansante que ses précédents morceaux. Notez que ce projet est le premier que sort l'artiste depuis 2017 («The Thrill of It All»).