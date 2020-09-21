Sam Smith

Sam Smith annonce un nouvel album pour octobre
Ecrit par

Sam Smith annonce un nouvel album. 

Vendredi 18 septembre, Sam Smith faisait son grand retour avec un nouveau single, Diamonds. Et la bonne nouvelle, c'est que ce nouveau morceau est aussi annonciateur d'un album ! Tenez-vous bien, Love Goes sera disponible dès le 30 octobre prochain.

Depuis quelques mois, Sam Smith tease cet opus si attendu : on a déjà pu découvrir How Do You Sleep ou encore l'excellent I'm Ready ft. Demi Lovato. L'opus - qui comportera 17 titres- est maintenant porté par Diamonds. Si vous n'avez pas vu le clip qui l'accompagne, sachez que l'on y retrouve un Sam Smith décomplexé, en pleine chorégraphie contemporaine.

Love Goes marquera ainsi la volonté de Sam Smith de s'illustrer dans une pop plus dansante que ses précédents morceaux. Notez que ce projet est le premier que sort l'artiste depuis 2017 («The Thrill of It All»).

Crédit : Capitol

Sam Smith

Discuter
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato teasent leur collaboration sur les réseaux
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato teasent leur collaboration sur les réseaux
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato : Leur duo I'm Ready débarque ce vendredi !
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato : Leur duo I'm Ready débarque ce vendredi !
Sam Smith repousse la sortie de son album et change le titre !
Sam Smith repousse la sortie de son album et change le titre !
Sam Smith
Plus d'actu surSam Smith
melty.fr
Sam Smith et Demi Lovato sur I'm Ready, le clip de leur collaboration vient de sortir
Sam Smith et Demi Lovato sur I'm Ready, le clip de leur collaboration vient de sortir
0 commentaire
    Toujours plus de news sur virginradio
    Madonna se confie sur l'écriture et la réalisation de son futur biopic
    MusiqueMadonna se confie sur l'écriture et la réalisation de son futur biopic
    Lady Gaga dévoile le clip de 911 (VIDEO)
    MusiqueLady Gaga dévoile le clip de 911 (VIDEO)
    Angèle : Son disque d'or vendu une somme pharaonique pour la bonne cause
    MusiqueAngèle : Son disque d'or vendu une somme pharaonique pour la bonne cause
    Dans l'iPhone de Manu : Respect d'Alliance Ethnik, le petit kiff' qui fait du bien !
    MusiqueDans l'iPhone de Manu : Respect d'Alliance Ethnik, le petit kiff' qui fait du bien !
    Miley Cyrus en concert virtuel pour iHeartRadio (VIDEO)
    MusiqueMiley Cyrus en concert virtuel pour iHeartRadio (VIDEO)

    © 2020 meltygroup

    • Nous contacter
    • Nous suivre
      • virginradio
      • melty France
      • shoko
      • airofmelty
      30 300
      Connectés