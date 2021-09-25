Musique

Rihanna se confie sur son prochain album, le retour sur scène de Billie Eilish et Camila Cabello en live... Toutes les vidéos de la semaine !
Ecrit par

Retour sur les moments qu'il ne fallait pas rater !

Rihanna se confie sur son prochain album et il sera "complètement différent"
Billie Eilish fait son grand retour sur scène lors du festival iHeartRadio (VIDEO)

Camila Cabello reprend Good 4 U de Olivia Rodrigo pour BBC Radio One

Crédit : Getty, Christopher Polk

Musique

Discuter
Ava Max annonce Sad Boy, un nouveau single
Ava Max annonce Sad Boy, un nouveau single
Deux titres inédits d'Ed Sheeran, Lorde retire les réseaux sociaux de sa vie et le clip d'Olivia Rodrigo... Les vidéos de la semaine !
Deux titres inédits d'Ed Sheeran, Lorde retire les réseaux sociaux de sa vie et le clip d'Olivia Rodrigo... Les vidéos de la semaine !
Met Gala 2021 : Découvrez les looks de vos artistes préférés (PHOTOS)
Met Gala 2021 : Découvrez les looks de vos artistes préférés (PHOTOS)
Plus d'actu surMusique
melty.fr
Apple HomePod Mini, Marshall Stanmore, Beats Pills+... Les meilleures enceintes de salon
Apple HomePod Mini, Marshall Stanmore, Beats Pills+... Les meilleures enceintes de salon
0 commentaire
    Toujours plus de news sur virginradio
    Louane dévoile le titre Tornade, dans lequel elle se dévoile comme jamais (AUDIO)
    MusiqueLouane dévoile le titre Tornade, dans lequel elle se dévoile comme jamais (AUDIO)
    Britney VS. Spears, le documentaire évènement de Netflix dispo le 28 septembre
    MusiqueBritney VS. Spears, le documentaire évènement de Netflix dispo le 28 septembre
    Rihanna se confie sur son prochain album et il sera "complètement différent" 
    MusiqueRihanna se confie sur son prochain album et il sera "complètement différent" 
    Point and Kill par Little Simz, le coup de coeur de Manu dans le Virgin Tonic !
    MusiquePoint and Kill par Little Simz, le coup de coeur de Manu dans le Virgin Tonic !
    Indochine organise un immense concert gratuit ce samedi 25 septembre à Bruxelles !
    MusiqueIndochine organise un immense concert gratuit ce samedi 25 septembre à Bruxelles !

    © 2021 meltygroup

    • Nous contacter
    • Nous suivre
      • virginradio
      • melty France
      • shoko
      • fan2.fr
      • airofmelty
      17 520
      Connectés