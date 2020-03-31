Rihanna se confie sur son futur album et son désir d'enfants (INTERVIEW)

En couverture du magazine Vogue, la chanteuse en dit plus sur ses projets à venir...
Serait-on sur le point d'assister (enfin) au grand retour musical de Rihanna ? C'est en tout cas ce que la star elle-même semble dire dans une récente interview pour l'édition britannique du magazine Vogue, dont elle fait la couverture ce mois-ci. Après des années de spéculations de la part de ses fans et une absence prolongée en raison du lancement de sa marque Fenty, l'interprète de Diamonds dévoilait un nouveau titre il y a quelques jours aux côtés de PARTYNEXTDOOR. Un retour remarqué sur le devant de la scène qui pourrait bien apparaître comme les prémices de son prochain opus tant attendu. Toutefois, sur ce sujet, la star semble avoir son mot à dire...
"Je ne peux pas vous dire quand je le sortirai, dit-elle. Mais je travaille agressivement sur ma musique." précise t-elle avant d'ajouter "Je sens que je n’ai pas de limites. J’ai tout fait, j’ai fait des hits, j’ai essayé tous les styles. Maintenant, j’ai l’esprit complètement ouvert. Je peux faire tout ce que j’ai envie." Une liberté bien méritée pour cette chanteuse aux multiples facettes qui devrait dévoiler, selon plusieurs sources, un album fortement inspiré du reggae.
Côté vie privée, Rihanna admet qu'elle aimerait fonder une famille dans les années à venir... En couple, ou même seule ! "J’aimerais avoir trois ou quatre enfants." précise t-elle avant d'ajouter "Je ressens cette pression de la société qui me dit « oh, tu as tort »… Les gens vous diminuent en tant que mère s’il n’y a pas de père dans la vie de vos enfants. Mais la seule chose importante, c’est le bonheur, c’est la seule relation saine qui existe entre un parent et son enfant. La seule chose qui permette d’élever correctement un enfant, c’est l’amour." Des propos à coeur ouvert pour la star âgée de 32 ans et célibataire depuis quelques mois.
