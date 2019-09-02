Qui est la chanteuse la mieux payée du monde ?

Qui est la chanteuse la mieux payée en 2019 ?
Il n'y a pas si longtemps, on vous révélait la tournée la plus lucrative de tous les temps. Et sans grande surprise, c'est Ed Sheeran qui décrochait la couronne - détrônant ainsi U2. Et justement, c'est une grande amie du chanteur britannique que le magazine Forbes a élu chanteuse la mieux payée de 2019 : Taylor Swift peut se vanter de surpasser toutes ses collègues avec près de 185 millions de dollars de rémunération (oui, même en gagnant à l'Euromillions, il y a peu de chance d'obtenir le même chèque).
Taylor Swift unleashed her seventh studio album, ‘Lover,’ into the world on Friday to overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The 18-song collection has already broken several sales records. The big question now is how big will it be first week? While many industry prognosticators are estimating the first week sales will total somewhere around 700,000 between albums and streams, some predict ‘Lover’ will be Swift's fifth consecutive album to bow with more than a million stateside sales when sales and streaming numbers are combined. Although Swift likely won't break all-time streaming records, the album is performing well. It occupied 14 of the top 15 spots on Spotify's U.S. chart in its first day, and 10 of the top 15 on Saturday. All 18 tracks were among the service's 23 most-streamed on Friday, and each passed the million-stream mark. Four tracks, including standout "The Man," were streamed more than two million times each. On Saturday, 10 of the tracks hit the million-stream mark. Swift has already locked in the year's biggest first-week tally. Lover's first-day sales were reportedly around 450,000 units sold. That's already more than the year's biggest release, Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins, which moved 357,000 copies in its first week. 2018's biggest first-week release was Drake's Scorpion. It only sold 160,000 copies, but record-smashing streaming combined to give it a total of 732,000 album-equivalent sales in its first week. (????: Gotham/GC Images)
Si Taylor Swift cartonne actuellement avec son septième album (Lover, sorti le 23 août dernier), c'est surtout le Reputation Stadium Tour qui l'a propulsée en tête du classement avec 266 millions de dollars de recette. Ajoutez son contrat fraîchement signé avec Republic Records et vous obtenez les meilleures conditions pour une artiste. Derrière Taylor Swift, on retrouve Beyoncé avec près de 81 millions de dollars de recettes.
Il n'y a pas à dire, Swift a su tirer son épingle du jeu.