Aerosmith

Qui a inspiré I Don't Want To Miss a Thing d'Aerosmith ?
Ecrit par

Qui a inspiré le mythique morceau I Don't Want To Miss a Thing ? 

On le sait, Aerosmith pourrait bien faire son grand retour en France en 2020. Et justement, cette bonne nouvelle est l'occasion de se replonger un peu dans la discographie du groupe culte. Cette fois, on ne parlera ni de Dude Looks Like a Lady, ni de Dream On. En fait, c'est plutôt I Don't Want To Miss a Thing qui, récemment, a été remise en lumière. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'on sait qui a inspiré le titre ! Et tenez-vous bien, ce n'est autre que la légende Barbra Streisand

Présente sur les réseaux sociaux, l'icône publie souvent du contenu- qu'il soit amusant ou bien, parfaitement culte. Et pas plus tard qu'hier, cette dernière a partagé un joli souvenir : « Hier soir, je travaillais sur mon livre en écoutant les informations  (ce qui m'a rendu folle) alors j'ai changé de chaîne et j'ai entendu Katie Kadan sur The Voice chanter la chanson à succès 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing », explique t-elle.  "Fait amusant ... cette chanson a été inspirée d'une interview que j'ai faite avec Jim [son mari James Brolin, ndrl ] lors de notre première rencontre! Dans l'interview, j'ai dit à Barbara Walters que Jim m'avait dit une nuit alors que nous nous endormions: "Je ne veux pas m'endormir, parce que tu me manqueras". 

Diane Warren, parolière regardait l'interview, a écrit un titre et propulsé Aerosmith en tête des charts... belle histoire, non ? 

Source : Instagram, Idolator, VEVO 

Aerosmith

Discuter
C'est officiel, le tournage du troisième volet de OSS 117 a commencé (PHOTO)
C'est officiel, le tournage du troisième volet de OSS 117 a commencé (PHOTO)
Justin Bieber tease (encore) un nouveau projet pour 2020
Justin Bieber tease (encore) un nouveau projet pour 2020
Mariah Carey prépare les 25 ans de All I Want For Christmas Is You !
Mariah Carey prépare les 25 ans de All I Want For Christmas Is You !
Aerosmith
Plus d'actu surAerosmith
melty.fr
Mask Singer 2 : Nabilla, Bilal Hassani, Caroline Receveur... Qui sera au casting de la prochaine saison ?
Mask Singer 2 : Nabilla, Bilal Hassani, Caroline Receveur... Qui sera au casting de la prochaine saison ?
0 commentaire
    Toujours plus de news sur virginradio
    Harry Styles : Adore You et Lights Up en live pour BBC Radio One (VIDEO)
    MusiqueHarry Styles : Adore You et Lights Up en live pour BBC Radio One (VIDEO)
    Harry Styles reprend Juice de Lizzo pour BBC Radio One !
    MusiqueHarry Styles reprend Juice de Lizzo pour BBC Radio One !
    Billie Eilish partage d'émouvantes vidéos de son enfance sur Instagram (VIDEO)
    MusiqueBillie Eilish partage d'émouvantes vidéos de son enfance sur Instagram (VIDEO)
    Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus... Voici tous les albums prévus pour 2020 !
    MusiqueMaroon 5, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus... Voici tous les albums prévus pour 2020 !
    Aerosmith : Walk This Way, la cover par Lady Antebellum
    MusiqueAerosmith : Walk This Way, la cover par Lady Antebellum

    © 2019 meltygroup

    • Nous contacter
    • Nous suivre
    • Conditions d'utilisation
    • Charte des données personnelles et Cookies
    • Infos légales
    • Gestion des consentements
    • Version mobile
      • virginradio
      • melty France
      • shoko
      • airofmelty
      17 520
      Connectés