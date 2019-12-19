Qui a inspiré I Don't Want To Miss a Thing d'Aerosmith ?

On le sait, Aerosmith pourrait bien faire son grand retour en France en 2020. Et justement, cette bonne nouvelle est l'occasion de se replonger un peu dans la discographie du groupe culte. Cette fois, on ne parlera ni de Dude Looks Like a Lady, ni de Dream On. En fait, c'est plutôt I Don't Want To Miss a Thing qui, récemment, a été remise en lumière. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'on sait qui a inspiré le titre ! Et tenez-vous bien, ce n'est autre que la légende Barbra Streisand.

Présente sur les réseaux sociaux, l'icône publie souvent du contenu- qu'il soit amusant ou bien, parfaitement culte. Et pas plus tard qu'hier, cette dernière a partagé un joli souvenir : « Hier soir, je travaillais sur mon livre en écoutant les informations (ce qui m'a rendu folle) alors j'ai changé de chaîne et j'ai entendu Katie Kadan sur The Voice chanter la chanson à succès 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing », explique t-elle. "Fait amusant ... cette chanson a été inspirée d'une interview que j'ai faite avec Jim [son mari James Brolin, ndrl ] lors de notre première rencontre! Dans l'interview, j'ai dit à Barbara Walters que Jim m'avait dit une nuit alors que nous nous endormions: "Je ne veux pas m'endormir, parce que tu me manqueras".

Diane Warren, parolière regardait l'interview, a écrit un titre et propulsé Aerosmith en tête des charts... belle histoire, non ?