Queen et Adam Lambert annoncent une tournée et un concert à Paris en 2020

The all-conquering “Rhapsody” tour swings into Europe. Queen + @adamlambert announce hugely anticipated “Rhapsody" concert experience to play UK and Europe in 2020. Tickets on sale TODAY: https://t.co/V3mdBCstws#QAL #QALtour2019 #TheRhapsodyTour ???? pic.twitter.com/dlTdb51kPH