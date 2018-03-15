Quand Katy Perry embrasse un candidat d'American Idol (VIDEO)

Cette semaine démarrait la nouvelle saison de American idol avec, dans le jury, Katy Perry. Parmi les premiers candidats, on trouvait notamment Benjamin Glaze - un jeune homme de 19 ans. Avant de passer l'audition, ce dernier a avoué n'avoir "jamais embrassé de fille" pour la simple et bonne raison qu'il n'a jamais été "dans une relation". Si la scène pourrait faire sourire, elle a surtout mis mal à l'aise le candidat.

En apprenant cela, katy Perry lui a demandé d'approcher. Elle a commencé en l'embrassant sur la joue mais a ensuite dévié sur sa bouche. Son geste a, evidemment, surpris Benjamain mais une fois le choc passé, il a laissé paraître une certaine déception : "Je voulais que mon premier baiser soit spécial", a t-il déclaré ensuite. Sur les réseaux sociaux, la scène a fait parler. D'un côté, il y a ceux qui ont estimé que Katy Perry est allée trop loin et ceux qui ont trouvé la scène drôle et mignonne.

Sur son compte Instagram, Benjamin Glaze a pris la parole : "Je ne me plains pas du baiser et je suis honoré et reconnaissant d'avoir fait partie d'American idol. Le but principal de ce show et de trouver des stars et de nouveaux artistes. J'aurais dû choisir une autre chanson et me calmer. J'aurais dû être capable de jouer, même sous la pression. Je ne pense pas avoir été harcelé sexuellement par Katy Perry et je suis reconnaissant aux juges pour leurs critiques et commentaires. j'étais mal à l'aise dans le sens où je n'avais jamais été embrassé auparavant et je ne m'y attendais pas". Katy Perry aurait-elle dû s'abstenir ? Ce n'est pas à nous de répondre, chacun se fera son avis sur la question.