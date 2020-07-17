Prince

Prince : Découvrez cette version inédite de I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (AUDIO)
Un premier titre avant la sortie d'un album exceptionnel cet automne. 

Cette semaine, les gérants du patrimoine culturel de Prince ont dévoilé en collaboration avec la maison de disques Warner une version inédite du titre I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man ! Un beau cadeau pour les fans qui ont ainsi pu découvrir l'un des premiers enregistrements du morceau datant de 1979 ainsi que les brouillons sur lesquels ont été écrits les premières paroles du titre. Des informations confirmées en légende de la publication divulguée sur Instagram : "Il a été enregistré au Hollywood Sound Recorders, Studio A, le 23 mai 1979, et est le plus ancien enregistrement de la prochaine édition Super Deluxe du Sign O' The Times".

The Prince Estate and @WarnerRecords are pleased to unveil the original recording and handwritten lyrics for "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man," a song Prince wrote during the sessions for his 1979 self-titled album. It was recorded at Hollywood Sound Recorders, Studio A on May 23, 1979, and is the oldest recording in the forthcoming Super Deluxe Edition of Sign O' The Times. ???? The track was retrieved from the vault by Prince in June 1986 and re-recorded, with Prince adding a guitar solo and updating the sound. That updated version was included on the abandoned Dream Factory and Crystal Ball projects, and was eventually released on Sign O' The Times. ???? The new Sign O' The Times expanded reissue will be available September 25 via all physical, digital and streaming partners, with the classic album remastered for the first time. The Super Deluxe edition features 63 previously unreleased tracks and a 2+ hour video of a concert at Paisley Park on December 31, 1987. ???? Pre-order and Pre-save the reissue of #PrinceSOTT. Link in bio.

Ce titre devrait donc figurer sur le projet Sign O' The Times qui sortira à l'automne prochain. Comme annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux du défunt chanteur, "L'édition Super Deluxe comprend 63 titres inédits et une vidéo de plus de 2 heures d'un concert au Paisley Park le 31 décembre 1987".

