Prince : Découvrez cette version inédite de I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (AUDIO)

Cette semaine, les gérants du patrimoine culturel de Prince ont dévoilé en collaboration avec la maison de disques Warner une version inédite du titre I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man ! Un beau cadeau pour les fans qui ont ainsi pu découvrir l'un des premiers enregistrements du morceau datant de 1979 ainsi que les brouillons sur lesquels ont été écrits les premières paroles du titre. Des informations confirmées en légende de la publication divulguée sur Instagram : "Il a été enregistré au Hollywood Sound Recorders, Studio A, le 23 mai 1979, et est le plus ancien enregistrement de la prochaine édition Super Deluxe du Sign O' The Times".

Ce titre devrait donc figurer sur le projet Sign O' The Times qui sortira à l'automne prochain. Comme annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux du défunt chanteur, "L'édition Super Deluxe comprend 63 titres inédits et une vidéo de plus de 2 heures d'un concert au Paisley Park le 31 décembre 1987".