Pink : malade, elle annule ses concerts !

Dans la série noire, je voudrais l'hospitalisation, s'il vous plait ? On vous le disait il y a quelques jours, Pink s'est vu contrainte d'annuler une de ses deux dates à Sydney pour cause de santé. La belle rockeuse -et accessoirement acrobate, souffrait d'une infection pulmonaires. Aujourd'hui, on apprend que la deuxième date initialement maintenue a elle aussi été annulée car Pink aurait été admise à l’hôpital. Les fans s'inquiètent...

Un coup dur pour la chanteuse qui promeut son dernier album Beautiful Trauma sur les scènes australiennes. Vendredi, elle annulait sa première date à Sydney et par la même occasion, s'est quelque peu mis ses fans a dos. Mais pourquoi donc ? Parce que Pink aurait été aperçu à chiller sur la plage de Byron Bay, près de Brisbane, en mode tranquillou pépère. Whaaat ? Les fans l'ont bien évidemment très mal pris et l’interprète de What About Us a tenu à s'expliquer dans post Instagram.

"J'ai programmé méticuleusement cette tournée [...] Cette pause à Byron était prévue depuis 2017 pour sortir de l'hôtel et passer du temps avec mes enfants. J'ai déjà été malade deux fois lors de cette tournée australienne, mais j'ai réussi à passer outre. Cette fois, ce que ces parasites de paparazzi ne vous montrent pas, ce sont les deux visites médicales à Byron deux jours de suite, les antibiotiques, les stéroïdes, le Vick's, les vaporisateurs pour le nez et pour la gorge... Vous pouvez penser ce que vous voulez, c'est votre droit, mais je n'ai jamais profité de quiconque de toute ma vie. Je n'ai jamais manqué de respect aux gens qui travaillent dur et dépensent de l'argent pour venir me voir"

Comme ça c'est dit ! Mais la série noire ne s'arrête pas là puisqu'elle n'a pas pu non plus se produire sur scène, hier soir pour la deuxième date. Quelle malchance, décidément. Et pour elle et pour les fans ! Live Nation Australia a affirmé que la star avait été hospitalisée, souffrant d'une déshydratation avant d'être finalement atteinte d'un virus gastrique. Ne soyez pas ronchons... Pink aime ses fans et promet de reprogrammer les deux dates annulées et on ne va pas se mentir, on sait pertinemment qu'elle tiendra promesse.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) 6 août 2018

Allez, on souhaite à la chanteuse un prompt rétablissement et on attend avec impatience une tournée européen qu'elle espère elle-même, effective l'été prochain.