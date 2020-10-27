Miley Cyrus annonce Plastic Hearts, son septième album

On l'attendait, il arrive : le septième album de Miley Cyrus -Plastic Hearts- est imminent.
Il sortira le 27 novembre prochain. Annoncé il y a peu, le septième album (extrêmement attendu) de Miley Cyrus sera publié d'ici quelques semaines. La star a dévoilé la cover de ce nouvel opus sur Instagram, laissant un petit mot à ses fans : "si vous lisez ça, sachez que vous aime et que je vous apprécie très profondément. J'ai entamé cet album il y a deux ans. Je pensais que je savais où j'allais - pas uniquement en ce qui concerne l'album mais ma propre vie. Mais rien ne choque plus un ego que l'ego lui-même".
If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio. Photograph by: @therealmickrock
"Alors que je pensais que le plus gros du travail était fait, tout a été supprimé - musique incluse. Parce que tout avait changé. La nature a fait ce que je vois aujourd'hui comme une faveur et a détruit ce que je ne pouvait pas lâcher de moi-même. J'ai perdu ma maison dans un incendie mais je me suis trouvée dans les cendres. Heureusement, mes collaborateurs avaient la musique qui avait brûlé. Mais je ne voulais pas dévoiler mon histoire sans un chapitre manquant".
Sur cet opus, l'on retrouvera notamment l'excellent Midnight Sky mais, pas que. Miley Cyrus y publiera également ses reprises de Heart of Glass et de Zombie. Il faudra patienter encore un peu mais une chose est sûre, ça en vaut la peine.