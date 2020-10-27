Miley Cyrus annonce Plastic Hearts, son septième album

Il sortira le 27 novembre prochain. Annoncé il y a peu, le septième album (extrêmement attendu) de Miley Cyrus sera publié d'ici quelques semaines. La star a dévoilé la cover de ce nouvel opus sur Instagram, laissant un petit mot à ses fans : "si vous lisez ça, sachez que vous aime et que je vous apprécie très profondément. J'ai entamé cet album il y a deux ans. Je pensais que je savais où j'allais - pas uniquement en ce qui concerne l'album mais ma propre vie. Mais rien ne choque plus un ego que l'ego lui-même".

"Alors que je pensais que le plus gros du travail était fait, tout a été supprimé - musique incluse. Parce que tout avait changé. La nature a fait ce que je vois aujourd'hui comme une faveur et a détruit ce que je ne pouvait pas lâcher de moi-même. J'ai perdu ma maison dans un incendie mais je me suis trouvée dans les cendres. Heureusement, mes collaborateurs avaient la musique qui avait brûlé. Mais je ne voulais pas dévoiler mon histoire sans un chapitre manquant".

Sur cet opus, l'on retrouvera notamment l'excellent Midnight Sky mais, pas que. Miley Cyrus y publiera également ses reprises de Heart of Glass et de Zombie. Il faudra patienter encore un peu mais une chose est sûre, ça en vaut la peine.