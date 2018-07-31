Le mois prochain, Madonna fêtera ses 60 ans (le 16 août, plus précisément). Et pour l'occasion, la reine de la pop s'est offert un photoshoot pour Vogue Italia et, petit bonus, elle pose même avec ses enfants ! Derrière l'objectif, on retrouve Mert Alas et Marcus Piggott, deux photographes habitués à travailler pour le célèbre magazine. En ressortent quelques photos magnifiques, prises dans un décor bucolique. Sur les premiers clichés (dévoilés le 30 juillet dernier), on voit donc la star, entourée de ses trois plus jeunes enfants. L'an passé, c'est avec ses six enfants qu'elle avait été photographiée. Dans cette édition 2018, Madonna se confie notamment sur sa nouvelle vie : pour rappel, la chanteuse s'est installée au Portugal.

Côté musique, son retour dans le paysage musical (et dans les charts) est clairement attendu. Il se murmurait qu'elle pourrait bien travailler sur un nouvel album mais pour l'heure, il faudra se contenter des photos publiées dans le magazine ! En mai dernier, elle avait notamment teasé Beautiful Game lors du MET Gala. Fera t-elle son grand retour à la rentrée ? Début 2019 ? Seul le temps le dira. Mais on imagine mal une artiste comme Madonna ne rien sortir l'année de ses 60 ans.