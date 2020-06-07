Le teaser du nouveau Indochine, une enfant de 10 ans reprend Rage Against The Machine et un nouveau live de Radiohead... Les vidéos de la semaine !

Jetez un coup d'oeil aux vidéos les plus populaires de la semaine !
Une enfant de 10 ans reprend Rage Against The Machine pour le mouvement #BlackLivesMatter
Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandis favourite songs. Nandi has loved @RATM since she was a baby. @tmorello #bradwilk #timcommerford #zachdelarocha #ratm #rage #rageagainstthemachine. pic.twitter.com/rfenRyKWU3— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) May 31, 2020