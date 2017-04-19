Que réserve Lana Del Rey pour son prochain opus ? Cette question, tout les fans se la pose. La chanteuse la plus énigmatique de l'industrie sera bientôt de retour mais avant de nous gratifier d'un nouveau disque, elle s'est rendue au mythique festival Coachella - comme à peu près 90% du gratin musical. Et parce que tout l'inspire, Lana Del Rey en a profité pour écrire une nouvelle chanson - une chanson qu'elle n'a pas tardé à dévoiler sur les réseaux sociaux.

I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount. I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California Une publication partagée par Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) le 17 Avril 2017 à 16h35 PDT

Sur Instagram, elle explique comment l'idée lui est venue en tête : "En rentrant à la maison, je suis passée par l'un de mes endroits favoris au monde. Là, j'ai pris un moment pour me poser et j'en ai profité pour écrire une chanson. Je voulais simplement la partager en espérant qu'un espoir individuel pour la paix pourra contribuer à la longue route qui nous y mènera". Et par les temps qui courent, un tel souhait n'est pas de trop. Voilà qui nous fera patienter en attendant la sortie de Lust of Love.