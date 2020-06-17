Insolite

Insolite : A 21 ans, elle a déjà parcouru tous les pays du monde
Lexie Alford à 21 ans et elle a déjà parcouru le monde. 

Le monde commence peu à peu à se ré-ouvrir et pour certains, il est temps de planifier des vacances. La question reste de savoir où aller. Et justement, peut-être que la jeune Alexia Alford pourrait vous inspirer : tenez-vous bien, à 21 ans, elle avait déjà parcouru le monde.

To say that I had a very unconventional trip to Saudi Arabia would be an understatement! Check out the full story on Youtube❤️ I traveled there during the Formula E races in Riyadh which was one of the first international events hosted by the country- there was even a huge concert afterwards with One Republic and David Guetta! My favorite part of the concert was that David Guetta said he spend two weeks creating an all Arabic set and when he was playing it, I’ve never heard an audience sing alone more loudly. It felt like their voices made the ground shake!! Remember that most people in the audience had never been to a concert like that in their lives. From a distance this could look like a concert in any western country, but it’s significance was so much more than that. The entire event pushed the country’s boundaries in a new and exciting way. It was Saudi Arabia's first unsegregated concerts performed by international artists and it represented the starting line of a much bigger race than just Formula E. Also the experience of drifting an SUV around in the middle of the desert as a woman felt very empowering. This country is changing so much and I can't wait to go back and explore more???????? It was a trip I'll never forget! Photos by @mnml.me

Elle a commencé à se lancer ce défi à la fin de ses années lycée quand ses parents ont monté une agence de voyages. Elle a démarré son trip par le Pakistan en terminant par la Corée du Nord. Pour entrer dans le Guiness des records 2020, il faut qu’elle fournisse pour de 10.000 pièces comme ses passeports, ses billets d’avion et factures d’hôtels.

Ses périples sont à suivre sur son compte Instagram... de quoi s'inspirer pour l'été prochain !

Crédit : Unsplash @averie woodard

