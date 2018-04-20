Grey's Anatomy saison 14

Grey's Anatomy saison 14 : Season Finale, les photos de tournage de l'épisode enfin dévoilées !
ENFIN ! Après des semaines d'attentes, les premières photos de tournage du dernier épisode de la saison ont été publiées - de quoi nous faire patienter un peu. 

Il y a quelques jours à peine, Sarah Drew (April) et Jessica Capshaw (Arizona) parageait leur émotion sur les réseaux sociaux : pour rappel, elles vivaient leur dernier jour sur le tournage de Grey's Anatomy. Visiblement le Season Finale (qui s'annonce dévastateur) est enfin dans la boîte. On vous avait prévenus, l'émotion serait probablement au rendez-vous. D'ailleurs, ce sont les acteurs qui ont posté les première photos prises sur le tournage. Sortez les mouchoirs, April et Arizona ont pris la pause avec leurs collègues. 

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhsp_HigFkm/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhsp_HigFkm/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">It’s like the last days of senior year in High School where you appreciate every moment and take pictures of everything you do...a sweet and soulful lunch with these two crazy smart and kind (and hot) babes.</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Une publication partagée par <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jessicacapshaw/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Jessica Capshaw</a> (@jessicacapshaw) le <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-04-18T04:05:43+00:00">17 Avril 2018 à 9 :05 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

Bon, si comme nous, vous espériez avoir des infos concernant le dernier épisode, on préfère vous prévenir : il n'y a rien . Quoique. La photo postée par Ellen Pompeo nous fait penser que l'hôpital ne sera pas le seul théâtre de l'épisode. On savait qu'une église avait été réquisionnée mais apparemment, on pourrait bien retrouver les médecin dans un ranch (ou en tout cas, dans de grands espaces). Pour en savoir plus, il faudra attendre le premier trailer et les photos officielles ! 

Source : Instagram  - Crédit : abc

