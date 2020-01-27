Grammy Awards 2020 : Ariana Grande et Lana del Rey, grandes oubliées de la cérémonie !

Certains fans des deux chanteuses soulignent le fait qu'elles n'aient reçu aucune récompense !
"Le plus gros vol de l'année", "C'est l'une des interactions les plus précieuses. Bizarre quand même lorsque les artistes qui reçoivent le prix savent qu'il se passe quelque chose, n'est-ce pas ?", "Je suis désolé mais qui a été le premier artiste solo depuis les Beatles à avoir les 3 premières places au Billboard 100 en même temps..." Depuis les résultats de la cérémonie des Grammy Awards, certains fans ne cessent d'exprimer leur désarroi face à la défaite de Lana del Rey et Ariana Grande. Même si la plupart admettent que Billie Eilish méritait amplement ses 5 trophées, l'absence totale de reconnaissance envers les deux artistes semble laisser un goût amer dans la bouche de certains. La preuve avec ces quelques tweets postés ces dernières heures...
The great robbery of the year #LanaDelRey #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Pd6axrMddy— Emjozh (@Joshua86065434) January 27, 2020
this is one of the most precious interactions. weird when even the artists at your awards show know something is up isn’t it? #scammys pic.twitter.com/OSIl8CAcQj— ???????????????? (@fallinglana) January 27, 2020
LANA DEL REY KNOWS IT SHOULD'VE BEEN HER. SHE DESERVED THAT GRAMMY. NORMAN F ROCKWELL IS THE BEST ALBUM OF 2019. #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/rmDfnoM3zU— tayselana (@NORMANFUCKlNRED) January 27, 2020
lana del rey has lost her deserved grammy for album of the year with "NFR!" and this album truly marked her shift in music and her personal direction as well. she took a more independent stance through her lyrics and melodies. it's sad that the academy ignored this. #Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/mHGjP7Onb7— Jack ! (@lanaschurch) January 27, 2020
i’m sorry but who was the first solo artist since the beatles to have the top 3 spots on the billboard 100 at the same time... #scammys #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TdYzppWcW9— alexa (@gwsbea) January 27, 2020