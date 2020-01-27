Grammy Awards 2020

Grammy Awards 2020 : Ariana Grande et Lana del Rey, grandes oubliées de la cérémonie !
Ecrit par

Certains fans des deux chanteuses soulignent le fait qu'elles n'aient reçu aucune récompense !

"Le plus gros vol de l'année", "C'est l'une des interactions les plus précieuses. Bizarre quand même lorsque les artistes qui reçoivent le prix savent qu'il se passe quelque chose, n'est-ce pas ?", "Je suis désolé mais qui a été le premier artiste solo depuis les Beatles à avoir les 3 premières places au Billboard 100 en même temps..." Depuis les résultats de la cérémonie des Grammy Awards, certains fans ne cessent d'exprimer leur désarroi face à la défaite de Lana del Rey et Ariana Grande. Même si la plupart admettent que Billie Eilish méritait amplement ses 5 trophées, l'absence totale de reconnaissance envers les deux artistes semble laisser un goût amer dans la bouche de certains. La preuve avec ces quelques tweets postés ces dernières heures...

Crédit : Facebook

Grammy Awards 2020

Discuter
Virgin Tonic : Découvrez les réactions des internautes pour les 50 ans du patron !
Virgin Tonic : Découvrez les réactions des internautes pour les 50 ans du patron !
Demi Lovato pourrait faire son grand retour sur scène lors des Grammy Awards
Demi Lovato pourrait faire son grand retour sur scène lors des Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles... la liste des artistes qui se produiront aux Brit Awards 2020
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles... la liste des artistes qui se produiront aux Brit Awards 2020
Grammy Awards 2020
Plus d'actu surGrammy Awards 2020
melty.fr
Grammy Awards 2020 : Ariana Grande, Tyler The Creator, Demi Lovato et Camila Cabello rejoignent la liste des performers aux côtés de Billie Eilish et Lizzo
Grammy Awards 2020 : Ariana Grande, Tyler The Creator, Demi Lovato et Camila Cabello rejoignent la liste des performers aux côtés de Billie Eilish et Lizzo
0 commentaire
    Toujours plus de news sur virginradio
    Taylor Swift dévoile un extrait de Only The Young dans le trailer de Miss Americana
    MusiqueTaylor Swift dévoile un extrait de Only The Young dans le trailer de Miss Americana
    Grammy Awards 2020 : En pleurs, Demi Lovato fait son grand retour sur scène (VIDEO)
    MusiqueGrammy Awards 2020 : En pleurs, Demi Lovato fait son grand retour sur scène (VIDEO)
    Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith... les performances des Grammy Awards 2020 (VIDEO)
    MusiqueAriana Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith... les performances des Grammy Awards 2020 (VIDEO)
    Le grand retour d'Alicia Keys, Adele ou AC/DC et Lady Gaga en colère... les news musique de la semaine !
    MusiqueLe grand retour d'Alicia Keys, Adele ou AC/DC et Lady Gaga en colère... les news musique de la semaine !
    L'hommage de Céline Dion à sa mère, le clip de The Weeknd et Clara Luciani en live pour Virgin Radio... les vidéos de la semaine !
    MusiqueL'hommage de Céline Dion à sa mère, le clip de The Weeknd et Clara Luciani en live pour Virgin Radio... les vidéos de la semaine !

    © 2020 meltygroup

    • Nous contacter
    • Nous suivre
    • Conditions d'utilisation
    • Charte des données personnelles et Cookies
    • Infos légales
    • Gestion des consentements
    • Version mobile
      • virginradio
      • melty France
      • shoko
      • airofmelty
      69 870
      Connectés