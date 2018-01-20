Avec la sortie de leur nouvel opus M A N I A, un petit retour sur les grands classiques de Fall Out Boy s'impose... Penses-tu connaître les paroles des chansons du groupe par coeur ? Fais vite le test pour le savoir !
1. "I'm the first kid to write of hearts, lies, and friends, And I am sorry my conscience called in sick again, And I've got arrogance down to a science, Oh, and I'm the first kid to write of hearts, lies, and friends"
- a
I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
- b
The Phoenix
- c
Death Valley
- d
Irresistible