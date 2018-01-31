Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Coldplay... Les artistes célèbrent Elton John lors d'un concert à New York

Après la grande cérémonie des Grammy Awards dimanche, le Madison Square Garden de New York a de nouveau accueillit une foule de stars hier soir ! Une dizaine d'artistes étaient en effet réunis autour de Sir Elton John sur la scène du Theater pour le concert Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute. Miley Cyrus, qui a chanté en duo avec le Rocket Man dimanche lors des Grammy Awards, a ouvert le show en reprenant « The Bitch Is Back ». Puis les stars et les tubes se sont succédés toute la soirée : Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Chris Martin de Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, SZA, Kesha, John Legend ou encore Alessia Cara ont tous interprété un titre du répertoire d'Elton John.

VIDEO: Chris Martin performing 'I'm Still Standing' with Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara & more at the Elton John GRAMMY Salute [shinstafry] pic.twitter.com/Q5UuWRuIlt — Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) January 31, 2018

Shawn tonight on stage at the Elton John Grammy Tribute Concert pic.twitter.com/0bauon9B8V — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) January 31, 2018

very short and blurry clip of Shawn and SZA onstage singing at the Elton John tribute concert. pic.twitter.com/y7by2sUweE — shawn mendes (@DailyMendesLife) January 31, 2018

A short video of Miley performing tonight at Elton John Grammy Salute Tribute in MSG ????pic.twitter.com/vlDXFjCLwO — Miley Cyrus Fans (@MySmilerSide) January 31, 2018

More of Alessia and Miley Cyrus performing "I'm Still Standing" together at Elton John's special tribute! pic.twitter.com/VtPgPnrT3k — Alessia Cara World (@AlessiaCWorld) January 31, 2018

Absent aux Grammy Awards (où il a remporté deux prix), Ed Sheeran était bel et bien présent hier soir pour rendre hommage à son mentor et a repris « Candle in the Wind ». En fin de soirée, tous les artistes se sont retrouvés autour du piano d'Elton John pour le bouquet final et ont interprété l'incontournable « I’m Still Standing ». Ce concert événement a bien évidemment été enregistré et sera diffusé en avril à la télévision américaine. La semaine dernière, Elton John a annoncé une gigantesque tournée mondiale qui débutera en septembre prochain et devrait compter environ 300 dates jusqu'en 2021. La star de 70 ans a expliqué que cette tournée serait la dernière, mais qu'il n'avait pas pour autant l'intention de mettre un terme à carrière et continuerait à composer.