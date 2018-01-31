Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Coldplay... Les artistes célèbrent Elton John lors d'un concert à New York

Il y avait vraiment du beau monde sur scène aux côtés d'Elton John hier soir ! Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin ou encore Miley Cyrus ont tous répondu présents pour célébrer la carrière du chanteur lors d'un concert dédié.
Après la grande cérémonie des Grammy Awards dimanche, le Madison Square Garden de New York a de nouveau accueillit une foule de stars hier soir ! Une dizaine d'artistes étaient en effet réunis autour de Sir Elton John sur la scène du Theater pour le concert Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute. Miley Cyrus, qui a chanté en duo avec le Rocket Man dimanche lors des Grammy Awards, a ouvert le show en reprenant « The Bitch Is Back ». Puis les stars et les tubes se sont succédés toute la soirée : Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Chris Martin de Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, SZA, Kesha, John Legend ou encore Alessia Cara ont tous interprété un titre du répertoire d'Elton John.
VIDEO: Chris Martin performing 'I'm Still Standing' with Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara & more at the Elton John GRAMMY Salute [shinstafry] pic.twitter.com/Q5UuWRuIlt— Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) January 31, 2018
Shawn tonight on stage at the Elton John Grammy Tribute Concert pic.twitter.com/0bauon9B8V— Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) January 31, 2018
very short and blurry clip of Shawn and SZA onstage singing at the Elton John tribute concert. pic.twitter.com/y7by2sUweE— shawn mendes (@DailyMendesLife) January 31, 2018
A short video of Miley performing tonight at Elton John Grammy Salute Tribute in MSG ????pic.twitter.com/vlDXFjCLwO— Miley Cyrus Fans (@MySmilerSide) January 31, 2018
More of Alessia and Miley Cyrus performing "I'm Still Standing" together at Elton John's special tribute! pic.twitter.com/VtPgPnrT3k— Alessia Cara World (@AlessiaCWorld) January 31, 2018
Absent aux Grammy Awards (où il a remporté deux prix), Ed Sheeran était bel et bien présent hier soir pour rendre hommage à son mentor et a repris « Candle in the Wind ». En fin de soirée, tous les artistes se sont retrouvés autour du piano d'Elton John pour le bouquet final et ont interprété l'incontournable « I’m Still Standing ». Ce concert événement a bien évidemment été enregistré et sera diffusé en avril à la télévision américaine. La semaine dernière, Elton John a annoncé une gigantesque tournée mondiale qui débutera en septembre prochain et devrait compter environ 300 dates jusqu'en 2021. La star de 70 ans a expliqué que cette tournée serait la dernière, mais qu'il n'avait pas pour autant l'intention de mettre un terme à carrière et continuerait à composer.