Ed Sheeran aperçu sur le tournage de son nouveau clip ? Les fans s'interrogent (PHOTOS)

Ed Sheeran spotted filming new video dressed as a vampire. OMG DOES THAT MEAN WE GET SUBTRACT???? WHY PINK??? WHAT'S UP WITH FANGS?? WELL ED'S MV DON'T MAKE SENSE LOL BUT THIS SEEMS SMTH BIG. I'M SI EXCITED!! FOLLOW UP MY IG: (@) teddysushi_ pic.twitter.com/NOgvoa85cQ