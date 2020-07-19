Coldplay dévoile une nouvelle version de Yellow, Metallica partage un concert du Shit Hits The Sheds Tour et Chega de Gaia... Les vidéos de la semaine !

Jetez un coup d’œil aux vidéos les plus marquantes de la semaine !
AC/DC : What Do You Do for Money Honey, un rare clip de 1981 Metallica partage un concert du Shit Hits The Sheds Tour (1994) en entier Katy Perry dévoile le clip de Smile Écoutez Chega de Gaia, une exclusivité Virgin Radio Coldplay dévoile une nouvelle version de leur clip Yellow
Take 1 of the Yellow video (hidden in the vaults since 2000). There were loads of extras in this version, but it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm. Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach’. Worked out well in the end! PH pic.twitter.com/u4uO67vs75— Coldplay (@coldplay) July 12, 2020