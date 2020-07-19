Musique

Coldplay dévoile une nouvelle version de Yellow, Metallica partage un concert du Shit Hits The Sheds Tour et Chega de Gaia... Les vidéos de la semaine !
Jetez un coup d’œil aux vidéos les plus marquantes de la semaine !

AC/DC : What Do You Do for Money Honey, un rare clip de 1981
Metallica partage un concert du Shit Hits The Sheds Tour (1994) en entier
Katy Perry dévoile le clip de Smile
Écoutez Chega de Gaia, une exclusivité Virgin Radio
Coldplay dévoile une nouvelle version de leur clip Yellow
