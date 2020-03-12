Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lance sa tournée aux Etats-Unis, voici un aperçu
Ecrit par

La jeune chanteuse continue de défendre son album en tournée. 

Pas de repos pour les braves ! Billie Eilish a lancé sa tournée américaine et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est qu'elle a su ouvrir cette série de concert en beauté : la chanteuse a ouvert son concert à Miami avec une vidéo percutante, luttant contre le bodyshaming - qui, on le rappelle, touche encore beaucoup trop de femmes. Après ce concert marquant, Billie Eilish a mis le cap sur Orlando. Si vous êtes curieux, voici un aperçu :

La bonne nouvelle pour les fans français, c'est que Billie Eilish sera au Lollapalooza en juillet prochain. Patience, plus que quelques mois avant sa venue dans la capitale !

Source : Twitter, Instagram  - Crédit : Getty

Billie Eilish

Discuter
Alerte, Billie Eilish dévoile No Time To Die pour le prochain James Bond !
Virgin RadioAlerte, Billie Eilish dévoile No Time To Die pour le prochain James Bond !
Billie Eilish donne des détails sur le titre qu'elle va interpréter pour James Bond (VIDEO)
MusiqueBillie Eilish donne des détails sur le titre qu'elle va interpréter pour James Bond (VIDEO)
Billie Eilish reprend Yesterday des Beatles sur la scène des Oscars (VIDEO)
MusiqueBillie Eilish reprend Yesterday des Beatles sur la scène des Oscars (VIDEO)
Billie Eilish
Plus d'actu surBillie Eilish
melty.fr
Billie Eilish : Une grosse star anglaise reprend When The Party's Over
Billie Eilish : Une grosse star anglaise reprend When The Party's Over
0 commentaire
    Toujours plus de news sur virginradio
    The Weeknd interprète Scared To Live pour la première fois en live (VIDEO)
    MusiqueThe Weeknd interprète Scared To Live pour la première fois en live (VIDEO)
    Madonna, Tryo, Boulevard des Airs... Le récap' des concerts annulés !
    MusiqueMadonna, Tryo, Boulevard des Airs... Le récap' des concerts annulés !
    Céline Dion malade : la chanteuse forcée d'annuler deux concerts !
    MusiqueCéline Dion malade : la chanteuse forcée d'annuler deux concerts !
    Katy Perry interprète Never Worn White pour la première fois en live (VIDEO)
    MusiqueKaty Perry interprète Never Worn White pour la première fois en live (VIDEO)
    Billie Eilish interprète la BO de James Bond pour la première fois aux BRIT Awards (VIDEO)
    MusiqueBillie Eilish interprète la BO de James Bond pour la première fois aux BRIT Awards (VIDEO)

    © 2020 meltygroup

    • Nous contacter
    • Nous suivre
    • Conditions d'utilisation
    • Charte des données personnelles et Cookies
    • Infos légales
    • Gestion des consentements
    • Version mobile
      • virginradio
      • melty France
      • shoko
      • airofmelty
      45 720
      Connectés