Billie Eilish lance sa tournée aux Etats-Unis, voici un aperçu

La jeune chanteuse continue de défendre son album en tournée.
Pas de repos pour les braves ! Billie Eilish a lancé sa tournée américaine et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est qu'elle a su ouvrir cette série de concert en beauté : la chanteuse a ouvert son concert à Miami avec une vidéo percutante, luttant contre le bodyshaming - qui, on le rappelle, touche encore beaucoup trop de femmes. Après ce concert marquant, Billie Eilish a mis le cap sur Orlando. Si vous êtes curieux, voici un aperçu :
Blessed with witnessing bitches broken hearts live last night???????? @billieeilish
the people screaming are literally me???? i rlly love that she's enjoying and having fun????
Im so happy that lovely is back???? bil looks so happy????
La bonne nouvelle pour les fans français, c'est que Billie Eilish sera au Lollapalooza en juillet prochain. Patience, plus que quelques mois avant sa venue dans la capitale !