Avril Lavigne tease un nouveau single, We Are Warriors

Le monde entier est plongé dans un chaos incertain et de nombreux artistes se sont inspirés de cette période sombre pour porter leur pierre à l'édifice. En France par exemple, Calogero a écrit un morceau dont tous les bénéfices seront reversés aux personnels soignants. De l'autre côté de l'Atlantique, twenty one pilots a, par exemple, dévoilé Level of Concern il y a quelques semaines. C'est maintenant au tour d'Avril Lavigne d'annoncer un morceau : We Are Warriors, dont la sortie est prévue pour le 24 avril prochain.

We Are Warriors est une version retravaillée de Warrior (déjà publié sur son précédent opus) : "Je voulais m'investir et contribuer à ma façon alors je suis allée en studio", annonce t-elle sur Instagram. "Je ré-enregistré Warrior pour réfléchir à notre monde actuel et au travail incroyable que vous abattez. A tous ceux qui travaillent dans les hôpitaux, aux services de la poste, à ceux qui travaillent dans les supermarchés, la police et les pompiers, à tous ceux qui ont vu leur monde être chamboulé. C'est pour vous".

Patience, We Are Warriors sera disponible vendredi 24 avril !