Avril Lavigne tease un nouveau single, We Are Warriors

La chanteuse a annoncé un nouveau morceau sur son compte Instagram.
Le monde entier est plongé dans un chaos incertain et de nombreux artistes se sont inspirés de cette période sombre pour porter leur pierre à l'édifice. En France par exemple, Calogero a écrit un morceau dont tous les bénéfices seront reversés aux personnels soignants. De l'autre côté de l'Atlantique, twenty one pilots a, par exemple, dévoilé Level of Concern il y a quelques semaines. C'est maintenant au tour d'Avril Lavigne d'annoncer un morceau : We Are Warriors, dont la sortie est prévue pour le 24 avril prochain.
Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became Warriors. I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you. In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project HOPE, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com/Warriors Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors. ????????????
We Are Warriors est une version retravaillée de Warrior (déjà publié sur son précédent opus) : "Je voulais m'investir et contribuer à ma façon alors je suis allée en studio", annonce t-elle sur Instagram. "Je ré-enregistré Warrior pour réfléchir à notre monde actuel et au travail incroyable que vous abattez. A tous ceux qui travaillent dans les hôpitaux, aux services de la poste, à ceux qui travaillent dans les supermarchés, la police et les pompiers, à tous ceux qui ont vu leur monde être chamboulé. C'est pour vous".
Patience, We Are Warriors sera disponible vendredi 24 avril !