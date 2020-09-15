Alicia Keys annonce son prochain album pour le vendredi 18 septembre

Bonne nouvelle, l'interprète de Underdog dévoilera ALICIA d'ici quelques jours.
En 2016, Alicia Keys dévoilait Here, son dernier album. Après quatre ans passés loin des charts, l'interprète de No One nous revient avec un nouvel opus (ALICIA), prévu pour le 18 septembre prochain. Pour le défendre; l'artiste a déjà publié quelques morceaux (tels que So Done ft. Khalid ou encore Love Looks Better). Celle qui avait fait son grand retour avec l'excellent Underdog semble prête à de nouveau nous éblouir de son talent.
Save the date 9.18.20 ✨????✨ https://t.co/fP7293upZD pic.twitter.com/GxBNiUrYCY— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 14, 2020
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
You heard the news!! The ALICIA Album drops Friday, September 18th!!!!!! I’m performing the music from ALICIA and other favs in a visual, sonic and emotional wonderland that @americanexpress helped me bring to life!! One night only!! I can’t wait to rock with you. I’ve missed you so much! Will you be there?? RSVP and tickets details here: AmexUnstagedALICIA.com #AmexUnstaged
Puisqu'une bonne nouvelle n'arrive jamais seule, la star donnera un show virtuel retransmis en live (en partenariat avec American Express) : "Un soir seulement !! J'ai hâte de faire ça avec vous, vous m'avez tant manqué !", a t-elle ainsi écrit. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous juste ICI.