Alicia Keys annonce son prochain album pour le vendredi 18 septembre
Bonne nouvelle, l'interprète de Underdog dévoilera ALICIA d'ici quelques jours. 

En 2016, Alicia Keys dévoilait Here, son dernier album. Après quatre ans passés loin des charts, l'interprète de No One nous revient avec un nouvel opus (ALICIA), prévu pour le 18 septembre prochain. Pour le défendre; l'artiste a déjà publié quelques morceaux (tels que So Done ft. Khalid ou encore Love Looks Better). Celle qui avait fait son grand retour avec l'excellent Underdog semble prête à de nouveau nous éblouir de son talent.

Puisqu'une bonne nouvelle n'arrive jamais seule, la star donnera un show virtuel retransmis en live (en partenariat avec American Express) : "Un soir seulement !! J'ai hâte de faire ça avec vous, vous m'avez tant manqué !", a t-elle ainsi écrit. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous juste ICI.

