Alerte, Placebo annonce un nouvel album pour 2021 !
L'attente se fait longue... mais un nouvel album pourrait être publié en 2021. 

Sept ans après la sortie de Loud Like Love (2013), Placebo pourrait bien faire son grand retour dans les bacs. Du moins, si l'on en croit le manager David McLean. Sur Twitter, ce dernier a annoncé récemment que Placebo pourrait bien dévoiler un nouvel album en 2021 : "Schemers sort dans dix jours au cinema, nouvel album de Placebo en 2021, GENIAL", peut-on ainsi lire. Les rumeurs de nouvel opus circulaient déjà, sans pour autant être confirmées... mais cette fois, tout porte à crorie que l'opus tant attendu est dans les cartons.

Le 24 mars dernier, c'est Placebo qui prenait la parole sur les réseaux sociaux : "Nous avons pratiquement été en quarantaine de groupe depuis quelques mois, enfermé dans des espaces clos pendant des semaines sans fin, sans qu'aucun étranger ne soit autorisé à rentrer. Nous voyagions dans la même voiture et nous rentrions chez nous uniquement pour dormir. Nous sentions que nous étions en train de nous isoler mais ce n'était pas suffisant. Au final, la meilleure chose à faire a été de cesser cette session", exprimait la bande.

Hi everyone. We’ve been a bit in denial I think.. As most of you know, Placebo are - were! in the studio recording. We have practically been in group quarantine for the last few months, locked up in an enclosed space for weeks on end with no outsiders allowed in. We would travel in the same car there and back and only go back home to sleep. So we felt like we were self isolating, but it just wasn’t enough. In the end, the right thing to do was to stop the session, and respect what is the right thing to do. Now, with the floor taken away from us, we are in a bit of a daze, as I’m sure a lot of you are as well. Disappointed, angry, confused and a little scared. What now?? We all have lots of things to get on with, but how to do it while keeping our spirits up is the question, as it is easy to slip into negative behaviour, and let yourself go. We’ve been there and know it is easily done. But damn it, here we go, new times so new opportunities! If we try to think it, then the rest will and shall follow. All in due time, give yourself time to adjust, be kind to yourself, and allow yourself to feel all the different feelings you have. They are all ok. Somedays when it is too much, take a break, take a mental health day, because that is ok too! Nothing stops, everything just changes, and that too is ok. Stay safe and do what is right, and I KNOW that you know what that is. Take care of each other, and see you on the other side! Much love from a balcony in London xxx

Privée de scène cette année en raison de la pandémie mondiale, Placebo devrait nous offrir de nouveaux morceaux d'ici l'année prochaine. Et on a hâte.

