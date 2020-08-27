Alerte, Katy Perry est maman !

Elle est là ! Katy Perry et Orlando Bloom viennent tout juste d'accueillir leur petite fille, Daisy Dove Bloom. "Nous flottons dans l'amour et l'émerveillement grâce à l'arrivée de notre fille, saine et sauve", a confié le couple à l'Unicef. "Mais nous savons quelle chance nous avons d'avoir pu vivre une naissance aussi paisible que celle ci. Certains pays du monde manque de personnel soignant et toutes les onze secondes, un bébé ou une mère décède. Depuis la pandémie du COVID-19, de plus en plus de vies sont en danger en raison du manque de moyen, de savon ou de vaccin. En tant que parents, nous avons le coeur brisé et soutenons plus que jamais les jeunes parents".

Un joli cadeau pour le couple.