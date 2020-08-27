Alerte, Katy Perry est maman !

Bonne nouvelle, Katy Perry vient de donner naissance à une petite fille.
Elle est là ! Katy Perry et Orlando Bloom viennent tout juste d'accueillir leur petite fille, Daisy Dove Bloom. "Nous flottons dans l'amour et l'émerveillement grâce à l'arrivée de notre fille, saine et sauve", a confié le couple à l'Unicef. "Mais nous savons quelle chance nous avons d'avoir pu vivre une naissance aussi paisible que celle ci. Certains pays du monde manque de personnel soignant et toutes les onze secondes, un bébé ou une mère décède. Depuis la pandémie du COVID-19, de plus en plus de vies sont en danger en raison du manque de moyen, de savon ou de vaccin. En tant que parents, nous avons le coeur brisé et soutenons plus que jamais les jeunes parents".
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Un joli cadeau pour le couple.