U2, Madonna, Katy Perry... Les artistes affichent leur soutien à la Women's March

A Washington mais aussi dans de nombreuses villes américaines, des centaines de milliers de personnes défilaient ce 21 janvier pour la Women's March. The Edge de U2, Katy Perry, Madonna et bien d'autres étaient de la partie.

Un appel sur les réseaux sociaux. Voici ce qui a débuté cette Women's March nouvelle génération. Ce samedi 21 janvier, lendemain de l'investiture de Donald Trump, qui a inspiré la lyric video "Troubled TImes" de Green Day, des centaines de milliers de personnes ont décidé de descendre dans les rues pour défendre la cause des femmes mais aussi protester contre le nouveau président des Etats-Unis. En effet, les remarques sexistes de l'homme d'affaires se comptent par dizaines depuis le début de la campagne présidentielle. Un mouvement d'ampleur rejoint par de nombreux artistes affichant leur soutien à Washington mais aussi dans les villes du monde entier.

#womensmarchla

#natalieportman in #dior at the #womensmarch Look at her shirt: we should be all feminists. ????

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp

we the people all the people ???????????????????? #womensmarch

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp

#WomensMarch

Madonna, qui a prononcé un discours fort anti-Trump à son arrivée au pouvoir, était évidemment de la partie à Washington : "Etes-vous prêts à secouer le monde ? Bienvenue dans la révolution de l'amour. Bienvenue dans notre refus en tant que femmes d'accepter ce nouvel âge de la tyrannie. Où les femmes non seulement sont en danger mais toutes les personnes marginalisées", a-t-elle clamé sur scène. "C'est le début d'un changement plus que nécessaire, le bien n'a pas gagné à cette élection, mais le bien finira par l'emporter". Mais ce n'est pas la seule, The Edge de U2, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson et bien d 'autres étaient aussi là...

Crédit : NBC News

George Michael : Madonna, Robbie Williams... les artistes lui rendent hommage
Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift... Comment les stars ont fêté Noël (photos) ?
Halloween : Katy Perry en Hilarie Clinton, The Chainsmoskers, Halsey.. les meilleurs costumes (PARTIE 1)
      43 250
      Connectés