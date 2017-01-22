U2, Madonna, Katy Perry... Les artistes affichent leur soutien à la Women's March

A Washington mais aussi dans de nombreuses villes américaines, des centaines de milliers de personnes défilaient ce 21 janvier pour la Women's March. The Edge de U2, Katy Perry, Madonna et bien d'autres étaient de la partie.
Un appel sur les réseaux sociaux. Voici ce qui a débuté cette Women's March nouvelle génération. Ce samedi 21 janvier, lendemain de l'investiture de Donald Trump, qui a inspiré la lyric video "Troubled TImes" de Green Day, des centaines de milliers de personnes ont décidé de descendre dans les rues pour défendre la cause des femmes mais aussi protester contre le nouveau président des Etats-Unis. En effet, les remarques sexistes de l'homme d'affaires se comptent par dizaines depuis le début de la campagne présidentielle. Un mouvement d'ampleur rejoint par de nombreux artistes affichant leur soutien à Washington mais aussi dans les villes du monde entier.
Emma Watson asks for barricade to be removed so she can greet marchers. This is something you don't see every day. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/Fq41r1KEOI— Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 21, 2017
Madonna at #WomensMarch: "Good did not win this election, but good will win in the end." https://t.co/avcJr50Mqx— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017
Express Yourself...............So you can Respect Yourself. ????????????????????On Stage at the Women's March In D.C. ????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️ pic.twitter.com/p7cEGSNFrK— Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017
Green Day supporting the Women's March ???????????? #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/AQFpM44hBB— F ???? (@postbestfshn) January 21, 2017
#TheEdge - Women's March - Los Angeles - 21.01.2017#U2https://t.co/51S0ExmNKL pic.twitter.com/keaFjBOW9u— U2 - Vision (@U2_Vision) January 22, 2017
Today we march pic.twitter.com/UwJCb1Bflv— P!nk (@Pink) January 21, 2017
Thank you, Scarlett Johansson for speaking up for the 1 in 5 American women who've relied on Planned Parenthood for care. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/RXU5jD1MxV— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 21, 2017
.@aliciakeys at #WomensMarch: "No hate. No bigotry. No Muslim registry." https://t.co/EsN6DZoonk pic.twitter.com/Wu2yGiCrP5— Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2017
Katy Perry has arrived at the #WomensMarch in Washington D.C.! She looks stunning. pic.twitter.com/FBuqWY3oJl— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2017
Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ❤#whyimarch @womensmarch
Me and my bro #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/4y1uJ9p1YR— Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) January 21, 2017
Couldn't be more proud....I am here, we are here!!! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/HibJJlcTTC— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 21, 2017
???? RT @Parkrecord: Kristen Stewart #marchon main pic.twitter.com/EsSWJCWOyp— jean (@alianxvna) January 21, 2017
So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017
my heart ACHES that I couldn't be with u this time, but I am so emotional and so proud of everyone walking the #WomensMarch today ❤ one love— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) January 21, 2017
The Future is Female #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/JdT0uXocqQ— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 22, 2017
Deep love, admiration and respect to all the women marching today. So sorry I can't join my beautiful friends in London.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 21, 2017
Madonna, qui a prononcé un discours fort anti-Trump à son arrivée au pouvoir, était évidemment de la partie à Washington : "Etes-vous prêts à secouer le monde ? Bienvenue dans la révolution de l'amour. Bienvenue dans notre refus en tant que femmes d'accepter ce nouvel âge de la tyrannie. Où les femmes non seulement sont en danger mais toutes les personnes marginalisées", a-t-elle clamé sur scène. "C'est le début d'un changement plus que nécessaire, le bien n'a pas gagné à cette élection, mais le bien finira par l'emporter". Mais ce n'est pas la seule, The Edge de U2, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson et bien d 'autres étaient aussi là...