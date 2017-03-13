The Walking Dead saison 7 : Episode 13, Bury Me There vu de Twitter

Un de plus ! La saison 7 de The Walking Dead se poursuit et après avoir vu la relation de Rick et Michonne à son meilleur dans Say Yes, il était temps de repartir vers le Kingdom. On le sait, Ezekiel a refusé de rejoindre Rick dans son combat contre Negan mais un accrochage entre les Saviors et les hommes du Royaume nous laissait un espoir. De son côté, Carol en a terminé avec l'isolement et elle a fait son grand retour, plus forte que jamais. On ne vous révèlera rien de plus mais attention ! Vous connaissez la musique : si vous n'avez pas vu l'épisode, passez votre chemin parce que Twitter se fiche bien que vous soyez en retard ou non.

Morgan you're breaking my heart! Stay strong I can't lose you too! #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC — Sarah Lynn (@DancinSarahLynn) 13 mars 2017

#TWD Richard what have you done? But yay I saw @DanielNewman — Elizabeth Bagnas (@ebagnas) 13 mars 2017

So who was creepin on Morgan at the end of #TWD episode tonight? — KID SIDD (@KidSidd_) 13 mars 2017

Every single time when someone mentions to me about Glenn and Abraham! #TWD #TheWalkingDead Their death was like 3 months ago and still ???? pic.twitter.com/vpIpJUACCa — Lizard Pikachu (@pikaplush_) 13 mars 2017

Episode is great #TWD — Baby Groot (@Will_IKeelYou) 13 mars 2017

Still waiting for Carol to save everyone from Negan. #TheWalkingDead #TWD — Richie Arellano (@richiearells) 13 mars 2017

Rendez-vous la semaine prochaine pour un nouvel épisode de The Walking Dead !