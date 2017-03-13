The Walking Dead saison 7

The Walking Dead saison 7 : Episode 13, Bury Me There vu de Twitter

Bury Me There vu de Twitter
Cette nuit, AMC diffusait un nouvel épisode de The Walking Dead. Tout de suite, voici Bury Me There vu de Twitter.

Un de plus ! La saison 7 de The Walking Dead se poursuit et après avoir vu la relation de Rick et Michonne à son meilleur dans Say Yes, il était temps de repartir vers le Kingdom. On le sait, Ezekiel a refusé de rejoindre Rick dans son combat contre Negan mais un accrochage entre les Saviors et les hommes du Royaume nous laissait un espoir. De son côté, Carol en a terminé avec l'isolement et elle a fait son grand retour, plus forte que jamais. On ne vous révèlera rien de plus mais attention ! Vous connaissez la musique : si vous n'avez pas vu l'épisode, passez votre chemin parce que Twitter se fiche bien que vous soyez en retard ou non.

"Il faut que j'apprenne ça"
"Morgan, tu me brises le coeur ! Reste fort, tu ne peux pas me faire ça !"
"Richard, mais qu'est-ce que tu as fait ?"
"Qui pleurait pour Morgan à la fin ?"
"Mince, Morgan ! C'était sauvage !"
"L'épisode était vraiment bien"
"J'attends toujours que Carol sauve tout le monde de Negan"
"ENFIN ! LA GUERRE SE PREPARE"
Un peu de poésie dans ce monde de brutes

Rendez-vous la semaine prochaine pour un nouvel épisode de The Walking Dead !

Source : AMC, Twitter - Crédit : AMC

