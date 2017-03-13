The Walking Dead saison 7 : Episode 13, Bury Me There vu de Twitter

Cette nuit, AMC diffusait un nouvel épisode de The Walking Dead. Tout de suite, voici Bury Me There vu de Twitter.
Un de plus ! La saison 7 de The Walking Dead se poursuit et après avoir vu la relation de Rick et Michonne à son meilleur dans Say Yes, il était temps de repartir vers le Kingdom. On le sait, Ezekiel a refusé de rejoindre Rick dans son combat contre Negan mais un accrochage entre les Saviors et les hommes du Royaume nous laissait un espoir. De son côté, Carol en a terminé avec l'isolement et elle a fait son grand retour, plus forte que jamais. On ne vous révèlera rien de plus mais attention ! Vous connaissez la musique : si vous n'avez pas vu l'épisode, passez votre chemin parce que Twitter se fiche bien que vous soyez en retard ou non.
I need to learn this move! #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/XjHXBu2LCz— Kal W (@WKalinm) 13 mars 2017
Morgan you're breaking my heart! Stay strong I can't lose you too! #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC— Sarah Lynn (@DancinSarahLynn) 13 mars 2017
#TWD Richard what have you done? But yay I saw @DanielNewman— Elizabeth Bagnas (@ebagnas) 13 mars 2017
So who was creepin on Morgan at the end of #TWD episode tonight?— KID SIDD (@KidSidd_) 13 mars 2017
#TWD pic.twitter.com/68cST5AwLj— Chris E. P. Brady (@csales1) 13 mars 2017
Damn Morgan!!! That was savage! #TheWalkingDead #TWD— Chris Ragan (@ChrisRagan99) 13 mars 2017
Damn Morgan!! #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/GN6dz4nGGI— Kal W (@WKalinm) 13 mars 2017
#MORGAN #MORGAN #MORGAN #TWD pic.twitter.com/5eojpVOhUO— jay (@jaydee991) 13 mars 2017
Every single time when someone mentions to me about Glenn and Abraham! #TWD #TheWalkingDead Their death was like 3 months ago and still ???? pic.twitter.com/vpIpJUACCa— Lizard Pikachu (@pikaplush_) 13 mars 2017
Episode is great #TWD— Baby Groot (@Will_IKeelYou) 13 mars 2017
Still waiting for Carol to save everyone from Negan. #TheWalkingDead #TWD— Richie Arellano (@richiearells) 13 mars 2017
@WalkingDead_AMC FINALLY!!!! The war is coming!! #thewalkingdead #TWD— Gabriela. (@gabescobar13) 13 mars 2017
Incredibly shot! #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/5xvmxTQgJG— Encyclopedia Brown (@sexypantspilot) 13 mars 2017
Rendez-vous la semaine prochaine pour un nouvel épisode de The Walking Dead !