Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman... Voici les nominations des Razzie Awards et ça fait mal !

Qui seront les grands gagnants des Razzie Awards 2017 ? Les nominations des prix récompensant les plus gros bides du cinéma et les performances d'acteurs les plus poussives sont tombées et ça fait très mal ! Ben Affleck, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Megan Fox, Julia Roberts, Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp et Jared Leto s'affronteront pour être les symboles du pire du pire du cinéma 2017... Toutes les nominations sont ci-dessous en attendant la révélation des grands gagnants ce 25 février. Zoolander 2, où Ben Stiller et Katy Perry ont bien rigolé, a en tout cas toutes ses chances avec 8 nominations au compteur ! Autant que Batman v Superman...

Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Dirty Papy

Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Dieux d’Égypte

Independence Day : Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Ben Affleck pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler pour Dieux d’Égypte

Henry Cavill pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro pour Dirty Papy

Dinesh D’Souza pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller pour Zoolander 2

Shailene Woodley pour Divergent Series : Allegiant

Naomi Watts pour "Divergente 3 : au-delà du mur" et "Oppression"

Becky Turner pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Julia Roberts pour La Fête Des Mères

Megan Fox pour Les Tortues Ninjas : La Sortie de L’Ombre

Tyler Perry pour BOO ! A Madea Halloween

Nicolas Cage pour Snowden

Johnny Depp pour Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Miroir

Will Ferrell pour Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto pour Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson pour Zoolander 2

Julianne Hough pour Dirty Papy

Kate Hudson pour La Fête Des Mères

Aubrey Plaza pour Dirty Papy

Jane Seymour pour Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward pour Independence Day : Resurgence

Kristen Wiig pour Zoolander 2

Johnny Depp et son costume vomitif pour Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Mirroir

Ben Affleck et Henry Cavill pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Deux Égyptiens divins pour Dieux d’Égypte

Le casting complet pour Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry et sa vieille perruque pour BOO ! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller et son pote pas drôle Owen Wilson dans Zoolander 2

Ben Stiller pour Zoolander No. 2

Zack Snyder pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice

Alex Proyas pour Dieux d’Égypte

Tyler Perry pour BOO ! A Medea Halloween

Roland Emmerich pour Independence Day : Resurgence

Dinesh D’Souza et Bruce Schooley pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Miroir

Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice : Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day : Resurgence

Les Tortues Ninjas : La Sortie de L’Ombre

Zoolander 2