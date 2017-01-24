Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman... Voici les nominations des Razzie Awards et ça fait mal !

Les Razzie Awards, ce sont les récompenses du pire du pire au cinéma qu'aucune star d'Hollywood ne veut recevoir ! Cette année, il y a encore du très très lourd entre Zoolander 2 et Batman V Superman...
Qui seront les grands gagnants des Razzie Awards 2017 ? Les nominations des prix récompensant les plus gros bides du cinéma et les performances d'acteurs les plus poussives sont tombées et ça fait très mal ! Ben Affleck, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Megan Fox, Julia Roberts, Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp et Jared Leto s'affronteront pour être les symboles du pire du pire du cinéma 2017... Toutes les nominations sont ci-dessous en attendant la révélation des grands gagnants ce 25 février. Zoolander 2, où Ben Stiller et Katy Perry ont bien rigolé, a en tout cas toutes ses chances avec 8 nominations au compteur ! Autant que Batman v Superman...
- Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Papy
- Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Dieux d’Égypte
- Independence Day : Resurgence
- Zoolander 2
- Ben Affleck pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Gerard Butler pour Dieux d’Égypte
- Henry Cavill pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Robert de Niro pour Dirty Papy
- Dinesh D’Souza pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Ben Stiller pour Zoolander 2
- Shailene Woodley pour Divergent Series : Allegiant
- Naomi Watts pour "Divergente 3 : au-delà du mur" et "Oppression"
- Becky Turner pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Julia Roberts pour La Fête Des Mères
- Megan Fox pour Les Tortues Ninjas : La Sortie de L’Ombre
- Tyler Perry pour BOO ! A Madea Halloween
- Nicolas Cage pour Snowden
- Johnny Depp pour Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Miroir
- Will Ferrell pour Zoolander 2
- Jesse Eisenberg pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Jared Leto pour Suicide Squad
- Owen Wilson pour Zoolander 2
- Julianne Hough pour Dirty Papy
- Kate Hudson pour La Fête Des Mères
- Aubrey Plaza pour Dirty Papy
- Jane Seymour pour Fifty Shades of Black
- Sela Ward pour Independence Day : Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig pour Zoolander 2
- Johnny Depp et son costume vomitif pour Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Mirroir
- Ben Affleck et Henry Cavill pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Deux Égyptiens divins pour Dieux d’Égypte
- Le casting complet pour Collateral Beauty
- Tyler Perry et sa vieille perruque pour BOO ! A Medea Halloween
- Ben Stiller et son pote pas drôle Owen Wilson dans Zoolander 2
- Ben Stiller pour Zoolander No. 2
- Zack Snyder pour Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Alex Proyas pour Dieux d’Égypte
- Tyler Perry pour BOO ! A Medea Halloween
- Roland Emmerich pour Independence Day : Resurgence
- Dinesh D’Souza et Bruce Schooley pour Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Alice De L’Autre Côté Du Miroir
- Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice : Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day : Resurgence
- Les Tortues Ninjas : La Sortie de L’Ombre
- Zoolander 2
- Suicide Squad
- Dieux d'Egypte
- Dirty Papy
- Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice
- Hillary’s America : The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day : Resurgence