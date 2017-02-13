Saint Valentin 2017

Saint Valentin : Muse, Ed Sheeran, Daft Punk... Les plus belles déclarations d'amour en chansons

Eh oui, c’est (bientôt) la Saint-Valentin, et il est temps de se mettre un peu de baume au coeur avec les plus belles déclarations d’amour en musique. Au programme, des chansons de Muse, Ed Sheeran ou encore Daft Punk !

La Saint-Valentin approchant, il est temps de se lancer dans les traditionnelles playlists débordant d’amouuuur. Que vous soyez en couple, célibataire, polygame, on a tous quelqu’un qu’on aime et à qui on pense quand on écoute une chanson pleine de tendresse, d’amour et de chamallow. Entre Muse, Ed Sheeran ou encore Daft Punk qui a fait son retour sur scène aux Grammys 2017, il y en aura pour tous les goûts, de tous styles musicaux dans notre playlist des plus belles déclarations d’amour en musique. Profitez de cette belle fête qui célèbre l’amour pour vous exprimer, il est peut-être temps d’enfin avouer vos doux sentiments à votre crush secret ou à l’homme/la femme de votre vie. La rédac’ de VirginRadio.fr vous souhaite une bonne Saint-Valentin à toutes et à tous !

Muse - Unintended

You could be my unintended choice to live my life extended, you could be the one I always love

Oasis - Wonderwall

I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do, about you now

Daft Punk - Something About Us

It might not be the right time, I might not be the right one, but there’s something about us I want to say, ‘cause there’s something between us anyway

Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud

Baby I will be loving you till we’re 70

Aerosmith - I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

I could stay awake just to hear you breathing, watch you smile while you are sleeping, while you are far away and dreaming

Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You

Oh baby, I feel right, the music sounds better with you

John Legend - All Of Me

Cause all of me, loves all of you, love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections

Asaf Avidan - One Day

One day baby, we’ll be old, oh baby we’ll be old and think of all the stories that we could have told

Milky Chance - Stolen Chance

I want you by my side, So I never feel alone again

Elton John - Your Song

I hope you don’t mind, that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while now you’re in the world

